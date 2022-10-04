A man is suffering from serious injuries after an argument turned violent Tuesday night, authorities say.
The Chattanooga Police Department say the 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the 700 block of E. 48th Street near 8pm.
Responders were told it was a "potential dispute" that led to the shooting.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and police are working to determine suspect information.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App, formerly the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous. Police say no amount of information is too small or insignificant.