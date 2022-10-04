Shooting generic

A man is suffering from serious injuries after an argument turned violent Tuesday night, authorities say. 

The Chattanooga Police Department say the 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the 700 block of E. 48th Street near 8pm.

Responders were told it was a "potential dispute" that led to the shooting. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and police are working to determine suspect information. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App, formerly the CPD Mobile App.

You can remain anonymous. Police say no amount of information is too small or insignificant.