A man was shot in a property dispute Wednesday evening. Chattanooga police said the victim is in the hospital and the suspects are still on the run.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim argued with several people who had run through his yard on E. 34th Street. One of the trespassers reportedly shot the man when he protested about them trespassing.
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are still verifying the details and have no available suspect information.
If you know anything, call 698-2525 or submit a tip using the Atlas One App. You do not have to give your name.