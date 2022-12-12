Authorities are investigating a shooting and possible robbery on E 18th Street Place Monday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department said.
The 911 call reporting a man was shot came in just before 6:00PM.
According to police, the victim had been shot in what appeared to be a robbery by two males.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can remain anonymous.