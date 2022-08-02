Chattanooga police say a man was shot Tuesday morning by an employee of a gas station in Lookout Valley.
It happened just after midnight at Circle K in the 200 block of Browns Ferry Road.
Surveillance video shows employee, 28-year-old Anthony Visher, shooting an unidentified man from the checkout counter, according to a police report.
The report says Visher began arguing with two customers at the register before throwing items at them.
The report says one of the customers retaliated by throwing a drink at Visher before he tried to leave the store.
That's when Visher fired a gun, hitting the man in the leg.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital by the other person he was with at the store.
Visher was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted first degree murder.
Visher remains in jail on a $160,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 9.
