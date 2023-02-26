AMBULANCE, CRIME, INCIDENT, SHOOTING, HOSPITAL, ACCIDENT, CRASH GENERIC
Chattanooga police are searching for answers after a man was shot at a McDonald's drive thru Sunday morning. 
 
On February 26, 2023, at 3:28 am, Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital and spoke with a man who had suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers were advised the 27-year-old man had been into an altercation with others at a local restaurant drive-thru when he was shot.

Police are still working to locate the others involved in this situation to learn the details that lead up to the shooting.

No charges have yet been filed in the case.

