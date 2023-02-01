6th Ave shooting investigation

Chattanooga police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police told Local 3 News a 35-year-old man was found shot to death on 6th Avenue just after 1:00, and that a suspect was seen leaving the scene right before officers arrived.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect involved. 

If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can remain anonymous.

