Chattanooga police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Police told Local 3 News a 35-year-old man was found shot to death on 6th Avenue just after 1:00, and that a suspect was seen leaving the scene right before officers arrived.
HAPPENING NOW: We're on the scene of a large police presence on 6th Ave. We're working to learn more. Live updates on @Local3News starting at 4pm pic.twitter.com/xGBpHtPrBX— Heather (@HeatherProduces) February 1, 2023
Authorities are still looking for the suspect involved.
If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can remain anonymous.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.