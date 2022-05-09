Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a Broad Street office building Monday morning to rescue a man who fell down an elevator shaft.
About 8:05am, CFD Red Shift companies were dispatched to the James Building for a report of a high fall.
Additional teams were sent when they learned at the man was at the bottom of an elevator shaft in the building.
The man was part of a crew that was working in the building and he fell approximately 20 feet because the elevator car was not in place.
Firefighters were able to rescue the man when they accessed the bottom of the shaft from the basement.
The man was rescued and then transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.