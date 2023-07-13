Fourth of July evening, a firework mortar hit Gregg McGraw, putting him in the intensive care unit at Erlanger Baroness Hospital.
McGraw and his partner Wanda Westmoreland are members of the Dallas Bay Baptist Church, where he works for the media team, and Westmoreland sings in the choir. Westmoreland had chosen to take a break up until a couple of weeks before the accident after finding out her cancer diagnosis returned.
"To just, in God's timing to have invited her back and said, let's just walk through it with you. Just not a long time later, they have this tragedy," said Mandy Blaylock, Dallas Bay Baptist Church Executive Ministry Assistant.
Dallas Bay Baptist Church has raised almost $400 in food gift cards and has donated nearly $300 on GoFundMe. McGraw's son set up the page.
"One of our philosophies at church is becoming family, and one of the best things to do as a family is to be there for people," said Blaylock.
Dallas Bay Baptist Church has also been helping drive Westmoreland to the radiation treatment she started back this week. They will continue to collect money for the couple.
The Greg McGraw hospital and recovery fund GoFundMe has reached nearly $12,000 when last checked, with a goal of $25,000. You can donate here.