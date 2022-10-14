Local 3 News is investigating the circumstances surrounding another physical altercation on Station Street.
This time this incident happened at The Boneyard.
In surveillance video recorded by a neighboring bar, a customer can be seen attempting to enter The Boneyard around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7.
The incident gets physical and a fight breaks out between the customer, who is identified as Caleb Young, and security guards.
A security guard can be seen hitting Young, appearing to knock him unconscious. A second security guard later moves Young out of the middle of Station Street. The team of three security guards close the door and leave Young in the street.
He was lying there for almost two minutes before a group of people appear to check on him. It's not clear if they called police.
"That's not rendering aid," said Robin Flores, who is representing Young in the case. "In fact, that adds to someone's injuries."
Flores said Young was intoxicated during the incident and didn't know what happened to him until the video was later posted online.
"The question becomes, at this point, was the amount of force necessary here?" said Flores.
In a report, police said they came across Young bleeding from the head and mouth. The report said Young was not allowed in the bar "based on his level of intoxication."
During the fight, police wrote he "balled his fist" and swung at security guards before the security guard hit him back.
"If he's intoxicated, it may make their credibility of saying 'I was scared for my safety' even less,'" said Flores.
Young suffered a head injury and needs multiple teeth and parts of his jaw replaced, according to Flores.
Local 3 News is waiting on an official statement from bar owners, but spoke to someone who said they were an outgoing bar owner Friday. They said they believed the bar and security guards acted appropriately and aligned with procedure.
"What's the point of using that amount of force, we're not talking about level of force with law enforcement. This is something completely different," said Flores. "This is just to whether or not there is justification for this violence."
Local 3 News filed several public records requests related to the incident, including for security and body camera footage. We also requested 911 calls, which would reveal who called for help for Young and when.