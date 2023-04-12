A man died in a car crash involving a train Tuesday after his engine became disabled on the tracks in Trenton, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said.
Troopers responded to the incident on S. Industrial Boulevard at Sunset Drive just before 2:45 p.m.
According to a crash report from GSP, the Jeep involved experienced a mechanical issue that caused it to stop on the train tracks when an approaching train struck the vehicle from the left.
The railroad crossing arms were up and not activated when the Jeep first became disabled, the report said.
The driver was thrown from the vehicle as the Jeep was pushed into a ditch. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
No names have been released.