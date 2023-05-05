A man was killed Thursday at a Chatsworth business.
Police say the man was removed from a machine at Sprinturf by fellow employees Thursday afternoon. It's not clear what type of machine was involved.
Sprinturf makes artificial turf products, such as those used on football, soccer and baseball fields.
First responders were dispatched about 3:03pm to the Industrial Boulevard business.
The man, identified as Jerry Lamar Norris, 34, of Chatsworth was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital for emergency treatment.
Norris later succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital, police said.
The Coroner's investigation is still open, pending autopsy results.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified and will be opening an investigation, considered standard procedure for incidents of this type.