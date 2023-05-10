A 39-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in McMinn County early Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
It happened just after 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 411 S and County Road 859.
According to Etowah Rescue Squad & Rural Fire Department, responders arrived to the scene to find the bike torn in half from the impact of the crash, and law enforcement searched the area to find the victim.
They found the motorcyclist, Joshua Lowe, in an overgrown field. He had died from his injuries.
In a social media post, Etowah Rescue said, "Our department would like extend our prayers and condolences to the families affected. Our department would like to thank Tennessee Highway Patrol, MCSO, Claxton Community Emergency Services, AMR EMS for their assistance with this incident."