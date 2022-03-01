A Chattanooga man faces several charges after authorities say he led them on a chase going over 120-miles-per-hour. It started in Hixson just after midnight Monday.
According to an affidavit, a deputy attempted to pull David Henegar over after learning his tags were registered to another car. Authorities say Henegar then took off on Hixson Pike.
The chase eventually made its way to I-24 and ended on Dodds Avenue after the suspect crashed.
Authorities say Henegar then ran away, pulling out a knife. Deputies then used a taser on Henegar and took him into custody.
Court documents show there were two other people in Henegar’s car. They were cleared by E-M-S and will not face any charges.
According to the affidavit, Henegar also caused another crash.
That driver is stable.
Henegar faces numerous charges, including felony reckless endangerment and evading arrest.