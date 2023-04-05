Chattanooga police said they believe they will soon be able to close the case of last month's downtown bank robbery after a man matching the suspect's description was shot and killed in Oklahoma.
The department detailed developments made since the March 20 robbery of Regions Bank in Chattanooga during their weekly press conference on Wednesday morning.
According to Executive Chief Harry Sommers, the same suspect involved in the Chattanooga robbery may have been involved in another robbery later in the week, across state lines.
"It is quite possible that that person has shown up in another bank robbery in another state and has been identified," Sommers said during the press conference. "We're working forensically right now to show, to try to prove that connection, that it is the same person."
A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department said the M.O. of the suspects match and that the man was fatally shot in Oklahoma, but official confirmation of any other details are pending on the results of forensic tests.
"We're not in a position to really announce more than that until the forensics are complete. It'll take a minute but we'll get there. It is our belief at this point that we will make that connection and that the bank robbery will be solved," Sommers said.
