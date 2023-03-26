An investigation is underway involving Chattanooga Police officers after a man was injured Sunday morning near Ashland Terrace.
Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Chattanooga police were alerted to a suspicious person lurking around a residence in the area.
Police encountered the suspect who was armed with a weapon. He was ordered multiple times to drop it and not touch it.
Officers say while trying to take the suspect into custody, he reached for the weapon and was shot by police.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No officers were injured during the arrest.
All involved officers have been placed on administrative leave which is standard practice in officer involved shootings.
Chattanooga police say name/s are currently unavailable for the officers and suspect involved in this incident.
The investigation is on-going and no additional details are currently available.