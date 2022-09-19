A man was hurt while trimming trees from a bucket truck in Soddy Daisy on Monday.
It happened on Green Pond Road near Lovell Road.
An EPB spokesperson says a contracted worker from Xylem was trimming trees from a bucket truck that started rolling down the steep hill it was parked on.
EPB spokesperson Sophie Moore says, “The safety of EPB employees and contractors is our top priority. We are working closely with first responders and the contractor to determine the cause of the accident. Our thoughts are with the contractor and his family.”
The man was taken to a hospital. His name and condition are unknown.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.