A man vacationing in a rental cabin in Gatlinburg walked into the kitchen to find a large black bear, according to NBC Knoxville affiliate WBIR.
The bear, apparently entered the cabin in the middle of the night, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The TWRA says the bear came in through locked, but not dead-bolted, French doors.
The bear apparently charged at the man, and swatted him with her claws, causing serious injuries to the man's face and top of his head.
The man was also clawed across his back as he tried to run away from the bear and barricaded himself in a bedroom and called 911.
The cabin was in the "downtown vicinity" of Gatlinburg.
The man initially refused medical treatment but afterward was driven to a local hospital by family members for examination and treatment, and was later released.
The bear, a 2-3 year-old, 209 lb. female with no cubs, was later trapped and euthanized early Sunday afternoon.
Hair samples and the bears claws were swabbed for DNA testing, with the results expected later this week.
The TWRA encourages people living or vacationing in bear-inhabited areas to:
- Never feed or approach bears
- Secure food, garbage and recycling
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active
- Never leave pet food outdoors
- Clean and store grills
- Alert neighbors to bear activity