A man who was indicted for second degree murder in connection to a fatal overdose in 2020 was booked in Bradley County on Monday.
According to the indictment, 28-year-old Nicholas Thomas Beauvais is charged with Second Degree Murder-Overdose in the death of Jason Lee Walker on June 12, 2020.
Beauvais was indicted by a grand jury in March of 2021 and was being held at another facility until he was taken to the Bradley County Jail.
He is being held at the Bradley County Jail without bond.
