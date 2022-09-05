Chattanooga police say a man was shot early Monday morning.
The victim had been dropped off at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound at about 12:43 am.
Police say the man has life-threatening injuries, but were not able to obtain other information from the victim.
Chattanooga Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.