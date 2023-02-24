The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a man was hit by a car on GA 341 in Walker County Friday.
According to a preliminary crash report, the man was walking north on the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle told troopers she did not see the man due to the poor visability from the rain, and that the man was near the double yellow line in her lane of travel when she struck him.
The man was taken to the hospital. His name and condition have not been released.
GSP has not yet stated if the driver will be charged.