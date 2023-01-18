A man died in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on I-24 Wednesday night, police said.
Chattanooga police said officers responded to the emergency just before 8:30 to find the man lying in the emergency lane on I-24 East by Moccasin Bend with serious injuries.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
One lane was closed during the incident, TDOT reported.
Police said the vehicle involved remained on the scene and cooperated with police.
