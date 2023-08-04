A Cleveland man saved a little girl from the side of a road during the early hours of the morning on July 28.
Around 5:30 in the morning, Danny Hitson was traveling east on northwest Villa Drive on his way to work when he noticed something on the side of the road.
He decided to stop and check it out and it turned out to be a young child.
"I was in shock; I honestly didn't believe it was real then I was like wow that is really a child on the side of the road at 5:30 a.m. because it's dark out,” Hitson said.
Hitson said it all happened so fast.
Traveling the same route to work for years, he said he never experienced anything like that.
“So, I stop and get out of the car and she steps out on the road and I said come here baby and she came straight to me and I put her in the car. We pulled over at Westwood Baptist Church, I wanted to be in a safe spot and called 911 and they responded pretty quickly,” Hitson said.
The report from Cleveland Police said one of the responding officers recognized the child and mentioned that she had previous history of running away.
The last incident happened in April and both times, she wandered off from her home on Oakcrest avenue.
The road is nearly a mile away from where Hitson spotted the child.
The parents claim she was sleeping with her father on the couch and when he woke up, he noticed the back door open.
Hitson is thankful he spotted the girl and that she is at home safe.
“I was wondering how many people passed her and either didn't notice her or noticed her and didn't care. I know there's a lot going on in this world these days and you can't trust things, but if you see a kid on the side of the road, even if you a scared to stop call 911,” Hitson said.
In the police report, the father said precautions have been taken to prevent the situation from reoccurring.
Police sent a referral to the department of children's services.
DCS sent a statement that reads: “We can confirm that an investigation has commenced in this case. However, pursuant to state and federal law, we are unable to release case specific information regarding children or families served by the Department of Children's Services.”