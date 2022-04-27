The man found guilty in the death of two-year-old Annie Shell was sentenced Wednesday. A jury convicted Benjamin Brown of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in February.
He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days for the reckless endangerment charge and two years for the homicide charge. They will be served consecutively.
Brown was on trial for felony murder and aggravated child abuse in February. He was convicted on significantly lesser charges when a jury fount him guilty of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.
Wednesday, the State called the victim, 2-year-old Annie Shell’s family, who gave emotional testimony and asked for Judge Steelman to not be lenient in this case.
“Every time I pass you, I get sick to my stomach,” Annie’s mother, Tiffany Shell, said in her testimony to Brown.
“Everybody keeps telling me the courts will do justice, the courts will do justice. I guess sometimes people get lucky,” David Shell, Annie’s father, said.
The defense asked for judicial diversion, meaning his charges could eventually be dropped following probation. Judge Barry Steelman ruled against it citing his prior criminal history, lack of empathy and compassion on the day of the crime, and lying to law enforcement during the investigation.
“He was not honest about his being the only one who was alone with the child. He lied about that. In doing so, he made a false report to law enforcement,” Judge Steelman said, “This child was severely and traumatically injured.”
Brown had been out on bond, but was escorted out by sheriff deputies from the court room Wednesday.
Brown’s now fiancé, Brandi Giannunzio, is charged with false reports and accessory after the fact in this case. She has a status conference May 11th.