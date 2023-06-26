Police are searching for a suspect who they believe shot another man early Monday morning.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department, officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the Circle K gas station on Shallowford Road just before 3:00 a.m.
Responders were told the victim was shot by "an unknown man" following an argument the victim had with a woman and her son on Drummond Drive.
The man's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
CPD said in a press release that they are pursuing leads, and no arrests have been made yet.