A man crossing State Road 153 early Monday morning was hit by a vehicle about 2:09am Monday morning.
Chattanooga police say they were notified of a man lying in the road in the 5440 block of SR 153, near Gadd Road.
When first responders arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information on this incident call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.
No amount of information is too small or insignificant.