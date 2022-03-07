An overturned canoe Sunday afternoon sent officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to Watts Bar Lake after a call of people in the water.
TWRA officers and bystanders pulled three men from the water near Sand Island. One of the men was unresponsive.
The TWRA says that the three men left from a nearby campground in their canoe, with winds between 15 to 20 mph and white capped waves. The water temperature was 54 degrees.
All three men were wearing life jackets.
When their canoe overturned, the men attempted to swim to shore.
Two of the men were hypothermic and treated on scene.
The third man was pronounced dead on scene was transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The TWRA identified the man as Gershom Jackson, 42, from Ten Mile in Meigs County.
The Meigs County Fire and Rescue, Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sherriff’s Office and Rhea County EMS assisted the TWRA.