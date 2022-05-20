Three men who were bowfishing late Thursday night on Nickajack Lake in Marion County were forced to abandon their 15-foot Lowe fishing boat when it began to take on water.
The men jumped into the water and began to swim to shore.
Two of the men noticed that the third man was no longer with them or communicating with them, according to the TWRA.
The two men swam to an island near Bennett Lake Access where they waited, without cell phone communication. Around 2:00am they heard someone at the boat ramp and yelled for help. The passerby called 911.
Ronnie D. Gholston, age 24, of Whitwell, drowned.
The TWRA was able to use side-scanning sonar and found Gholston’s body later in over 40 feet of water.
Gholston’s body was transported to the Davidson County Forensics Center.
The incident remains under investigation.