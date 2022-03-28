Chattanooga police say a man who was hit by a car on Thursday died over the weekend from his injuries.
Police say an unidentified 57-year-old man was hit by a Jaguar in the 100 block of West MLK Boulevard around 8:15am on March 24.
Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and ultimately died over the weekend.
Police say the man who was hit did not have the right of way while trying to cross the street.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip through CPD’s mobile app.
