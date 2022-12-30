One man is dead after a parked eighteen-wheeler trailer caught fire in Dalton Friday afternoon.
According to officials, the man was sleeping inside the trailer parked at 108 S Glenwood Avenue when the fire started.
A report of the incident said an extension cord was running from inside a building, which also eventually caught fire, and the cause may have been electrical.
Investigators said the victim found inside was a homeless man who had been using the trailer to sleep in, and his name will not be released until his identity is confirmed by the state crime lab and next of kin has been notified.
Authorities said there is no evidence of foul play, but the official cause of the fire remains under investigation.