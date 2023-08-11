The man convicted of killing a Chattanooga police officer has been released from prison early.
The Tennessee Department of Corrections' website shows Isaac Jones III, the man convicted of killing Officer Julie Jacks, was released on August 5.
Jones shot Jacks with her own weapon after overpowering her in May 2002.
He was convicted in 2005 and then sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Local 3 News is working to learn more about what led to the release of Jones.
