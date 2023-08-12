The man convicted of killing Chattanooga Police Officer Julie Jacks has been released early from prison.
The Department of Corrections says Issac Jones III was released last Saturday.
In 2002, he overpowered Officer Jacks, then shot and killed her with her own weapon.
In 2005, he was sentenced to 25-years in prison.
He is now 44-years-old, and served 18 years - a few years short of the 85 percent requirement for parole.
Local 3 News has asked the Department of Corrections why he was released early. We are still waiting for that answer.