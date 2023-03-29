A man is facing two charges of attempted murder after an apparent road rage shooting turned into a SWAT standoff Wednesday afternoon, Red Bank Police Chief Dan Seymour said.
The Red Bank Police Department responded to the initial call of shots fired on Crerar Street around 2:45 p.m.
Officials on the scene were told that a man, later identified as Alan Uptain, was in an argument with two others over an alleged road rage incident. Uptain allegedly left the scene but came back minutes later with a pistol and fired at the victims outside their home.
No one was hurt in the gunfire.
Uptain was eventually located by detectives at a residence on Santeelah Street, where Red Bank Officers along with the Red Bank SWAT Team responded to take him into custody.
He surrendered to police after two and a half hours, Chief Seymour said, and was taken to Hamilton County Jail.
Responders from Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Emergency Services, and Hamilton County 911 Communications also assisted in the incident.