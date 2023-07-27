A man has been indicted in the death of Shandle Riley.
Austin King has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Sale of Fentanyl.
Shandle Riley died in April of 2022 from a drug overdose.
We first reported on Riley in 2019 after a video was released of former Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Wilkey appearing to baptize her.
Court documents showed Wilkey told her he'd lower a previous drug charge against her if she'd let him baptize her.
He is facing a federal lawsuit for this incident. The trial is set for October.