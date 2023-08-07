A Harrison man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly make threats to a local Hamilton County General Sessions judge.
Robert Edward Millsaps has been charged with Commission of an Act of Terrorism, three counts of False Reports and Retaliation for Past Action, all of which are felonies.
The threats were made against Judge Gary Starnes and second threat specifically describing bombing a United States federal building.
A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy heard Millsaps make the threats over the phone while Millsaps was in custody at the Hamilton County Jail on August 3. The calls were recorded using the jail's Securus phone system.
When alerted to the threat, Starnes told deputies he wished to prosecute and said he also planned to alert the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the threat against a federal building, according to the affidavit obtained by Local 3 News.
Millsaps, 34, was also overheard to make bombing threats against another person and the Public Defender's Office because they 'would not let him fire his public defender.'
Another call on August 3, Millsaps was heard saying he would bomb the Affordabail Bonding Company's building in Chattanooga.
Millsaps was found to have a total of 14 criminal charges either pending or were disposed of by General Sessions Judge Gary Starnes between 2020 and 2023. He is also a convicted felon with multiple convictions in Hamilton County for violent crimes and other crimes.