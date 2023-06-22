The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia in Dalton is looking for a man who was caught on camera throwing kittens out of the back of his truck.
In the video posted to social media by the animal shelter, the man can be seen in the shelter's parking lot tossing at least one kitten several feet. The kitten is seen landing harshly on the concrete.
The man is then seen getting back into his truck.
Warning: some viewers may find this video disturbing:
The shelter said the man in the clip threw three kittens in total.
"Animal abandonment is one issue, but animal abuse is NEVER tolerated," the organization said in a Facebook post.
If you know this man's identity, contact the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085.
All three kittens are doing great, the Humane Society said, and are each getting lots of love from the shelter's volunteers.