A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday morning in the 2700 block of East 21st Street.
Chattanooga police say the man told them he was was held at gunpoint, removed from his vehicle, and robbed of his cellphone.
The suspect then drove off with the victim's vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.