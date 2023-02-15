Police car, Police lights generic

A man was arrested on 26 charges after leading Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies on a chase early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a deputy attempted to stop Cordaro Ervin in a Hyundai Elantra on Lee Highway after violating several traffic laws around 1:43AM.

Instead of stopping, deputies said Ervin led them on a pursuit and tried to ram their patrol cars along I-24. He then allegedly got out of the car, jumped over the diving wall, and attempted to run across the interstate.

He was caught and faces a long list of charges:

  • Aggravated Assault (x2)
  • Reckless Driving
  • Evading Arrest (Felony)
  • Light Law Violation (Failure to Dim)
  • Window Tint Violation
  • Violation of Traffic Control Device
  • Driving on Revoked/Suspended License
  • Failure to Provide Financial Responsibility
  • Registration Violation
  • Resisting Arrest

Deputies said Ervin also had warrants for the following:

  • Failure to Appear
  • Evading arrest X2
  • Aggravated Assault X2
  • Criminal Conspiracy
  • Theft of Property
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Drugs for Resale
  • Reckless Driving
  • Stop Sign Violation
  • Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Violation of Probation (Cocaine for Resale)
  • Violation of Probation (Attempt Cocaine for Resale)
  • Violation of Probation