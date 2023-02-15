A man was arrested on 26 charges after leading Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies on a chase early Tuesday morning.
Authorities said a deputy attempted to stop Cordaro Ervin in a Hyundai Elantra on Lee Highway after violating several traffic laws around 1:43AM.
Instead of stopping, deputies said Ervin led them on a pursuit and tried to ram their patrol cars along I-24. He then allegedly got out of the car, jumped over the diving wall, and attempted to run across the interstate.
He was caught and faces a long list of charges:
- Aggravated Assault (x2)
- Reckless Driving
- Evading Arrest (Felony)
- Light Law Violation (Failure to Dim)
- Window Tint Violation
- Violation of Traffic Control Device
- Driving on Revoked/Suspended License
- Failure to Provide Financial Responsibility
- Registration Violation
- Resisting Arrest
Deputies said Ervin also had warrants for the following:
- Failure to Appear
- Evading arrest X2
- Aggravated Assault X2
- Criminal Conspiracy
- Theft of Property
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Drugs for Resale
- Reckless Driving
- Stop Sign Violation
- Failure to Maintain Lane
- Violation of Probation (Cocaine for Resale)
- Violation of Probation (Attempt Cocaine for Resale)
- Violation of Probation