Murphy police have arrested a stabbing suspect in Murphy.
The incident happened on Sunday at the Murphy Fastop on Highway 650, 64 West. Officers responded to a report of a man stabbed in the back.
The suspect fled the scene, but multiple witnesses said the suspect was Spencer Hendrix.
Hendrix was later arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and was given a $25,000 secure bond. His is schedule to appear in court on June 9.
The incident is under investigation. Murphy police ask that you call (828) 837-2214 with any additional information.