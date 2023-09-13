The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who pretended to be a licensed contractor.
Deputies say Justin Skates told a client he had his license and could do about 83,000 dollars worth of repairs on the home.
The victim says eventually Skates stopped responding and she learned permits were never pulled for her address - her home is now un-livable.
Deputies searched and never found a license for Skates.
He was charged with a contractor's misapplication of payments violation.
BBB President, Michele Mason, says to check with friends and family for recommendations before you hire someone to do work on your home, but also check with the BBB to make sure they are a reputable company.