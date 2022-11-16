A Collegedale man is out on bond after he was arrested for an attempted murder.
Kenneth Iverson McKenzie, Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday in relation to an incident from last month.
Collegedale police said McKenzie allegedly broke into a woman's Collegedale apartment, raped her, and attempted to kill her on October 29.
He faces several charges including attempted first degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, and aggravated rape.
According to officials, McKenzie had been out on bond from a separate incident during the crime, where he had been charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, felony theft, interference with emergency calls, and vandalism in September.
McKenzie is now out on a $200,000 bond, set by Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson, and has been ordered to wear a GPS tracking ankle monitor as a condition of his release.
McKenzie is expected to appear in court in the Collegedale Municipal Court in January 2023.