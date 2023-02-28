Chattanooga police have charged a 21-year-old man with Attempted First Degree Murder in connection with a Jan. 16 shooting.
According to an arrest report, Christopher Ramsey was arguing with a woman at his home on Walker Avenue and then held a gun to her head. The woman told police she tried to push the gun away but it fired and she was shot.
She was able to run away and was taken to the hospital by a family member.
Ramsey is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault as well as Attempted First Degree Murder.