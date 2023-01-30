A hit-and-run allegedly caused by road rage ended with an arrest in Cleveland Monday afternoon, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.
According to BCSO, deputies responded to a crash on the the Cleveland Bypass just after 3:15 to find that one of the vehicles involved had fled the scene.
Soon after, deputies found the disabled car abandoned in the parking lot at the Circle K on Waterlevel Highway.
Witnesses told responders the driver left the vehicle and ran. The suspect, identified as Early Dockery, was found and arrested 20 minutes later.
Dockery was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render information and aid, and driving without due care. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.
No one was hurt in the accident.