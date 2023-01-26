Another violent fight on Station Street over the weekend left a man unconscious and bloody.
It's the latest in dozens of violent incidents at the city's only so-called 'entertainment district.'
"There are some really good things and then there's always the bad," said Kyle Edwards, who lives just a few blocks over from Station Street. "It has great restaurants, and with great restaurants comes drinking, usually. It is what it is."
Police responded to the fight around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Security camera video, belonging to The Blue Light and obtained by Local 3 News, shows the man who was later knocked unconscious aggressively attempting to get into Westbound Bar, which was already closed. Security guards removed him from the bar, pushing him to the ground.
"The person was clearly not only inebriated, but also maybe on some kind of substance, as well," said Juan Cuba, head of security at Westbound Bar who said the man later hit him in the head. "You could see him sitting him on top of cars that are trying to drive by, trying to fight people the whole night."
Just 15 minutes later, the man, identified as Riley Reeves, is seen punching a third man, identified as Jerick Cook, in the face. The two move out of frame.
"Police were able to gather footage of the altercation...which showed both parties punching each other with their fists," police officers wrote in arrest warrants obtained by Local 3 News. "The video footage showed Mr. Cook knocked Mr. Reeves unconscious, then continued to punch Mr. Reeves while he was on the ground."
Cook tells police who later arrive on scene that he was defending himself. He is charged with assault. Cook also pressed charged against Reeves, who has active warrants out for his arrest. He has not been arrested yet, according to court clerks.
"I'm not 100% sure what bar he came from," said Cuba. "He never walked into our bar ever until that point."
It's just the latest in dozens of violent or potentially violent incidents on Station Street.
On Halloween of 2021, police said about two dozen people were involved in a fight where a gun was drawn.
In June, one person was arrested after a shooting that injured two people.
Two security guards are facing reckless endangerment charges after a fight at The Boneyard where they're seen on security camera video knocking a customer unconscious and leaving him in the street unattended for several minutes.
"I just look at it as downtown living," said Edwards. "You're going to have a large amount of people in a small space. People are going to be drinking. People are going to be having fun."