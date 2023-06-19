A 23-year-old Ooltewah man faces a long list of charges after deputies say he tried to attack people at swim after a boat on the water at Harrison Bay State Park.
But according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Local 3, they's not the only thing that happened Saturday near the park.
People who called 911 told operators that Jordan Landon Roberts was attacking people and attempted to jump into two different cars with blood on his hands.
The affidavit says that the man was also swimming and calling out for help. Another man saw this, donned a life jacket, jumped from his boat and began attempting to help. The second man boarded his boat, and the suspect followed suit and a struggle began.
Witnesses later told deputies that Roberts boarded a couple's boat without permission, grabbed a phone and dove into the water.
Roberts was later taken into custody by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies, but had to be restrained as he wrestled with officers aboard their vessel.
Roberts is charged with robbery, car jacking, reckless endangerment, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest or obstruction of legal process.