A man faces numerous charges after shooting more than 50 rounds from a Chattanooga motel over the weekend.
It happened at the Motel 6 on Williams Street.
According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Mario Delaine shot through the door and window of his room, almost hitting officers at the scene.
Police ordered Delaine to stop and he eventaully came out of the room.
The report says Delaine told police he used cocaine and thought someone was trying to get in, so that’s when he started shooting.
Delaine is facing several charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
No officers were injured during the incident.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.