The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday after he was speeding on his mini-bike and then ran from deputies in the 1700 block of Wheeler Avenue.
A deputy spotted the man driving fast on a mini-bike, running through intersections without stopping and without working taillights.
Deputies say when they tried to pull Travis Austin Jr. over, he sped up.
Austin eventually pulled into a driveway, and then ran into the woods, at the home of the owner of the bike. Austin told deputies he was repairing the mini-bike for his friend.
Deputies say he originally was wearing a backpack, but after a search, they could not find it with him.
Austin faces multiple charges, including felony evading arrest, reckless driving, tampering with or fabricating evidence, driving with a suspended driver's license and several moving violations.