A fight Thursday at a Shallowford Road hotel Thursday landed a man in jail after police say he fought them and first responders and spit on them.
Police were called to the Staybridge Hotel about 5:30 Thursday for a fight in the hotel lobby.
There they found a hotel employee and a guest trying to restrain Jamarie Joyner, 29, behind the front desk.
Police tried to take Joyner into custody, but he fought them and refused to cooperate. They used a stun gun on him with little effect, the arrest affidavit explained.
They tried to escort him outside for EMS to evaluate him, but he forced police to carry him outside the building for medical attention.
Joyner continued to battle first responders, spitting on them and exclaiming that someone was trying to kill him, police said.
He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Joyner was charged with four counts of assault on a first responder, two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.