On September 5, Billy Blasingim plead guilty to Second Degree Murder in a Bradley County court, marking the conclusion of an extensive two-year investigation into the death of 32-year-old Carissa Hamby.
On August 5, 2021, Hamby’s body was discovered in a field on Lower River Road in Bradley County. Through an investigation conducted by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that Hamby died of blunt force trauma to the head. More evidence linked Blasingim to the crime, leading to his arrest on a Grand Jury Indictment for First Degree Murder on April 22, 2022.
Blasingim will serve a 19-year prison sentence with the Tennessee Department of Corrections for his Second Degree Murder conviction.