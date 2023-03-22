UPDATE: Chattanooga police have released new information about the shooting that happened in Renaissance Park last week.
At Wednesday's weekly press conference, officials said the victim was riding his bike in the park, picking up trash. At some point, the bicyclist crossed paths with a group of men and there was a disagreement.
Warren McCarter, one of the men in the group, allegedly shot the bicyclist in the arm then ran away.
Since, McCarter was found dead in Ohio.
"He was found in Akron, Ohio and the officials there are telling us that he died of a drug overdose, or what appears to be a drug overdose," Harry Sommers, executive chief of police said.
Police said this case is now considered closed.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in the Northshore area during an argument late Wednesday evening.
Police said they found the 39-year-old victim near 200 Manufacturer's Road just before 7:00.
Officials were told the man got into an argument with a group of people he encountered as he was walking in the area. One of the men in the group shot the man during the exchange.
The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, CPD said.
No suspects were located after a search of the area. No names have been released at this time.
If you have any information, contact Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can stay anonymous.