A man in Rhea County has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and sexual contact by an authority figure.
Court documents show a grand jury indicted Ediberto Mejia on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and three counts of sexual contact by an authority figure.
The affidavit says Mejia used his position of trust or power to accomplish sexual contact because of the “disciplinary power” he had over the victim.
Mejia was indicted on December 5.
He was booked at the Rhea County Jail and has since made bond.
